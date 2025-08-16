Previous
A sunset, as seen by the IR camera... by robz
A sunset, as seen by the IR camera...

No colour but I quite liked it for it's dramatic feel... :)
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Rob Z

ace
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Brian ace
Fascinating
August 16th, 2025  
