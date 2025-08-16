Sign up
Photo 2871
A sunset, as seen by the IR camera...
No colour but I quite liked it for it's dramatic feel... :)
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
1
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Brian
ace
Fascinating
August 16th, 2025
