A few days in Brisbane for The Ekka...
A few days in Brisbane for The Ekka...

Brisbane is a lovely city. And, each year, it's home to the annual agricultural show of Queensland, Australia. Its formal title is the Royal Queensland Show, known by the locals as The Ekka (short for Exhibition).
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
A nice collage to illustrate the Ekka. I like the edit of the photos.
August 17th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
@corinnec Thanks Corinne. These were all taken with the Illustration setting on my camera. Not on purpose though! I had accidently left the camera on that setting after last using it. Luckily, it is one of my favourite settings. :)
August 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I like the images and the processing….intentional or not.
August 17th, 2025  
