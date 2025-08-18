Sign up
Previous
Photo 2873
A few days in Brisbane for The Ekka...
Brisbane is a lovely city. And, each year, it's home to the annual agricultural show of Queensland, Australia. Its formal title is the Royal Queensland Show, known by the locals as The Ekka (short for Exhibition).
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
3
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3932
photos
140
followers
103
following
787% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
14th August 2025 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A nice collage to illustrate the Ekka. I like the edit of the photos.
August 17th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@corinnec
Thanks Corinne. These were all taken with the Illustration setting on my camera. Not on purpose though! I had accidently left the camera on that setting after last using it. Luckily, it is one of my favourite settings. :)
August 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I like the images and the processing….intentional or not.
August 17th, 2025
