Photo 2875
Ekka Favourites #1
Has to be the Blacksmithing Competitions! This was a novice's comp - make a horse shoe. The experienced guys had 1 hour to remove a shoe form the horse, tidy his foot, make a shoe and fit it to the horse. So cool to watch!
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3934
photos
140
followers
103
following
787% complete
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2869
743
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
15th August 2025 9:50am
Corinne C
ace
The fires create a line for discovering your image. Awesome!
August 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic 👍😊
August 19th, 2025
