Previous
Ekka Favourites #1 by robz
Photo 2875

Ekka Favourites #1

Has to be the Blacksmithing Competitions! This was a novice's comp - make a horse shoe. The experienced guys had 1 hour to remove a shoe form the horse, tidy his foot, make a shoe and fit it to the horse. So cool to watch!
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
787% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
The fires create a line for discovering your image. Awesome!
August 19th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic 👍😊
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact