Ekka Favourites #3

Teams events are the best!! (And not many woodchoppers are lithe!) These are handicapped events. The closest man has finished his Underhand chop in the first stage for his team. The man to the left of him is still waiting to start the same stage for his team! The second man in the first team has started The Standing Block chop section and both team members for The Tree are ready to go. Sometimes the lowest handicap team has nearly finished all three stages before the highest handicap team has even started. It is wonderfully exciting. :)