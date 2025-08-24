Sign up
Previous
Photo 2879
Ekka Favourites #4
The artwork. These 2 amazing pieces were submitted by artists who paint using a brush held between their toes or their teeth. So incredibly talented.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
4
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3938
photos
140
followers
103
following
788% complete
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
16th August 2025 10:42am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! That is impressive.
August 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow..yes very talented…
August 23rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Amazing art work
August 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Great art and capture!
August 23rd, 2025
