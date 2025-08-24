Previous
Ekka Favourites #4 by robz
Ekka Favourites #4

The artwork. These 2 amazing pieces were submitted by artists who paint using a brush held between their toes or their teeth. So incredibly talented.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Rob Z


@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Shutterbug
Wow! That is impressive.
August 23rd, 2025  
Beverley
Wow..yes very talented…
August 23rd, 2025  
Corinne C
Amazing art work
August 23rd, 2025  
Mags
Great art and capture!
August 23rd, 2025  
