Ekka Favourites #5 by robz
Ekka Favourites #5

The animal petting compound. Goats, sheep, chickens, cows, llamas, ducks - all wandering around in the enclosure - mingling with city kids having a great time trying to feed them....
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
August 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful times for children…
August 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet capture!
August 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a great moment
August 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They are fun- especially for the kids. You can feel the smile from that child who's probably never been licked by a cow before.
August 24th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fun time for all a lovely capture
August 24th, 2025  
