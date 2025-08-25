Sign up
Previous
Photo 2880
Ekka Favourites #5
The animal petting compound. Goats, sheep, chickens, cows, llamas, ducks - all wandering around in the enclosure - mingling with city kids having a great time trying to feed them....
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
6
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3939
photos
140
followers
103
following
789% complete
View this month »
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
15th August 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
August 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful times for children…
August 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet capture!
August 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a great moment
August 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They are fun- especially for the kids. You can feel the smile from that child who's probably never been licked by a cow before.
August 24th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fun time for all a lovely capture
August 24th, 2025
