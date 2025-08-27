Sign up
Previous
Photo 2882
Ekka Favourites #6 and #7
The fireworks - seen from our daughters highrise verandah on one night and from the ground on the second night. A great example of different points of view.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
3
5
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3941
photos
140
followers
103
following
789% complete
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
15th August 2025 8:32pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
August 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful!
August 26th, 2025
