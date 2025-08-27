Previous
Ekka Favourites #6 and #7 by robz
Ekka Favourites #6 and #7

The fireworks - seen from our daughters highrise verandah on one night and from the ground on the second night. A great example of different points of view.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beautiful
August 25th, 2025  
Wonderful capture
August 25th, 2025  
Delightful!
August 26th, 2025  
