Previous
Photo 2883
Ekka Favourites #8
From the Produce and Agricultural Pavilion. All native flowers except for the wonderfully quirky agricultural addition. :) We're off to the Gympie Musical Muster - camping for the next 5 days. 🤣Will fill the gaps when we get home. Cheers Rob
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
8
4
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3944
photos
140
followers
103
following
789% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
15th August 2025 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, this is amazing, and just a bit Christmassy!
August 26th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
t's like one of the still life paintings of the old masters.
Have fun in Gympie!!
August 26th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I like that it is all natives. It is so different than the ones our farmers’ market has.
August 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Such a lovely image and like Judith thinks it’s a bit christmassey
August 26th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
August 26th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks lovely Rob
August 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 26th, 2025
Have fun in Gympie!!