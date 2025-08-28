Previous
Ekka Favourites #8 by robz
Photo 2883

Ekka Favourites #8

From the Produce and Agricultural Pavilion. All native flowers except for the wonderfully quirky agricultural addition. :) We're off to the Gympie Musical Muster - camping for the next 5 days. 🤣Will fill the gaps when we get home. Cheers Rob
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, this is amazing, and just a bit Christmassy!
August 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
t's like one of the still life paintings of the old masters.
Have fun in Gympie!!
August 26th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I like that it is all natives. It is so different than the ones our farmers’ market has.
August 26th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Such a lovely image and like Judith thinks it’s a bit christmassey
August 26th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
August 26th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
August 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks lovely Rob
August 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 26th, 2025  
