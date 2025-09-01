Previous
Gympie Musical Muster #4 by robz
Gympie Musical Muster #4

The Muster has been going since 1982! Each day starts with patrons placing chairs on the hill -saving their favourite spot - ready for the night-time main events. The chairs get used on and off and are full for the night's events.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Rob Z

Susan Wakely ace
Looks a fun event.
September 5th, 2025  
