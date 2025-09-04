Previous
Gympie Muster #5 by robz
Gympie Muster #5

Part of the Muster - a Bull Riding Competition. Approx 30 cowboys, shown here while the National Anthem is playing..Loved their awesome outfits..
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Call me Joe ace
👍⭐️
September 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They look good.
September 6th, 2025  
