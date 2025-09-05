Sign up
Previous
Photo 2891
Gympie Muster #5
Bull Riding - crazy sport! This 18 year old contestant was the only one in his age group to stay on for 8 secs...( I hoped none of their Mothers were there watching. It woud be terrifying! )
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
9
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3952
photos
140
followers
103
following
792% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
A terrific shot of the action!
September 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great story shot!
September 6th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
Rob , I'm not sure about this , not the photo , the "sport" !
September 6th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👏👏👏
September 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good action shot
September 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Crazy action shot.
September 6th, 2025
George
Great action capture.
September 6th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
September 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot but what a crazy “sport”!
September 6th, 2025
