Previous
Gympie Muster #5 by robz
Photo 2891

Gympie Muster #5

Bull Riding - crazy sport! This 18 year old contestant was the only one in his age group to stay on for 8 secs...( I hoped none of their Mothers were there watching. It woud be terrifying! )
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A terrific shot of the action!
September 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great story shot!
September 6th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
Rob , I'm not sure about this , not the photo , the "sport" !
September 6th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👏👏👏
September 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good action shot
September 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Crazy action shot.
September 6th, 2025  
George
Great action capture.
September 6th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
September 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot but what a crazy “sport”!
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact