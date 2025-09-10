Previous
But really - the Muster is all about the music... by robz
Photo 2896

But really - the Muster is all about the music...

Thank you all for your patience with this long series of photos. It was a great experience and one that we really enjoyed. 5 days of fun and excitement!
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Carole Sandford ace
A great colourful collage!
September 8th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You've really captured the colorful music scene in this collage perfectly!
September 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
great colours in this one Rob
September 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great collage👍😊
September 8th, 2025  
