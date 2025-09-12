Previous
A wander with the IR camera... by robz
Photo 2898

A wander with the IR camera...

Trying to learn to embrace the blue...
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
793% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Fun shot
September 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Pretty amazing…
September 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Quirky characters.
September 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
September 10th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Fun find
September 10th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Fun flaneusing
September 10th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fun result
September 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
always like street art
September 10th, 2025  
Kate ace
A wander brings unexpected wonders!
September 10th, 2025  
haskar ace
Fun shot.
September 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So quirky love it
September 10th, 2025  
