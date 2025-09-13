Previous
A wander with the IR camera by robz
A wander with the IR camera

Early morning in the forest...
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely
The tree make for a great effect.
September 11th, 2025  
