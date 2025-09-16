Previous
Gold Coast Walk #1 by robz
Photo 2902

Gold Coast Walk #1

Back to the Gold Coast - Errol is turning 75 and we thought we'd host a bit of a party...many of our friends still live on the GC
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 15th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful pic👍😊
September 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love the edit and POV!
September 15th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Cool editing and Happy 75th to Errol❤️👍❤️
September 15th, 2025  
