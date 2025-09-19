Previous
Gold Coast Walk #4 by robz
Gold Coast Walk #4

Still in recovery mode after Cyclone Alfred. This walkway to the beach ends in a 2m vertical drop to the beach...
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot & edit!
September 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative photo
September 18th, 2025  
