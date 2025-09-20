Previous
Swell Currumbin - The world is unravelling

One of the few sculptures actually positioned on the beach - most were just above the beach front - due to ongoing erosion problems from Cyclone Alfred.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Rob Z

Dorothy ace
Oh I like!
September 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like this art
September 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a clever one.
September 22nd, 2025  
