Swell Currumbin - A wonderfully sleek seabird. by robz
Swell Currumbin - A wonderfully sleek seabird.

Approx 6 ft tall and beautifully created.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
A lovely sculpture and capture with the light.
September 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
That looks do tactile
September 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely sculpture!
September 22nd, 2025  
