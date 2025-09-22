Previous
Giant redback on the beach?! by robz
Giant redback on the beach?!

No. it's just one of the 80 fabulous creations spread along the beachfront for the annual Swell Festival at Currumbin Beach, on the Gold Coast...
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
