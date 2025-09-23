Sign up
Previous
Photo 2909
The most stunning exhibit...
This was my favourite sculpture at the Swell Festival. Full size mother and foal - beautifully positioned on the top of the dunes.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
4
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3971
photos
140
followers
103
following
796% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
12th September 2025 9:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
Like wild horses running free. Beautiful!
September 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… sooo stunningly beautiful…
September 22nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Love this one, Rob, and you have captured it so well!
September 22nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous sculptures, captured beautifully
September 22nd, 2025
