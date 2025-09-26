Previous
Adelaide City #3 by robz
Adelaide City #3

A ring of forest, gardens and parks surrounds Adelaide. In one area there is an amazing adventure "tree walk" feature. Once you climb up there it's a long way to the other end!
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beautiful shot…
Oh that looks like fun!
That looks as if it would be great fun!
Impressive
