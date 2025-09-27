Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
Adelaide City #4
The central shopping mall has some very different sculptures - a family of citified pigs have made themselves at home. They are a huge hit with the visitors - Errol included. :)
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
6
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3975
photos
140
followers
103
following
798% complete
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
18th September 2025 11:17am
Privacy
Public
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That gave me a big smile!
September 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
My dad would've been tickled to see those pigs! Fantastic collage.
September 29th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Love this collage
September 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great collage of these wonderful pigs!
September 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun captures
September 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Fun one!
September 29th, 2025
