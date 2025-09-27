Previous
Adelaide City #4 by robz
The central shopping mall has some very different sculptures - a family of citified pigs have made themselves at home. They are a huge hit with the visitors - Errol included. :)
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That gave me a big smile!
September 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
My dad would've been tickled to see those pigs! Fantastic collage.
September 29th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Love this collage
September 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great collage of these wonderful pigs!
September 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun captures
September 29th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Fun one!
September 29th, 2025  
