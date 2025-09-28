Previous
Adelaide city #6 by robz
Adelaide city #6

Inside the City Hall - delightful colonial architecture and craftsmanship. All made without convict labour.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Rob Z

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice features.
September 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's very elegant and posh
September 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Simple but effective decoration .
September 30th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely detail
September 30th, 2025  
