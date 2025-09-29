Previous
Adelaide city #7 by robz
Adelaide city #7

Displayed inside the colonial City Hall - stunning aboriginal art work.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
The closer you look the more detail to be seen.
September 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful!
September 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very eye catching!
September 30th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️⭐️
September 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Striking and sooo eye catching..,
September 30th, 2025  
