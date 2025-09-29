Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2915
Adelaide city #7
Displayed inside the colonial City Hall - stunning aboriginal art work.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
5
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3978
photos
140
followers
103
following
798% complete
View this month »
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
18th September 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
The closer you look the more detail to be seen.
September 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful!
September 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very eye catching!
September 30th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️⭐️
September 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Striking and sooo eye catching..,
September 30th, 2025
