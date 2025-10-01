Previous
Adelaide city #8 by robz
Photo 2917

Adelaide city #8

A very differently curated Art Gallery! Well shown here - a group intently examining one item of interest surrounded by a very weird collection of assorted items - including a "sculpture?" made from the carcasses of 2 horses!?
1st October 2025

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
