Photo 2917
Adelaide city #8
A very differently curated Art Gallery! Well shown here - a group intently examining one item of interest surrounded by a very weird collection of assorted items - including a "sculpture?" made from the carcasses of 2 horses!?
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
