Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2919
Adelaide City #10
A little collection of some of the very varied pieces in the Art Gallery - from classic Aussie artists through to very striking contemporary pieces. Curated in a very different way....
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3981
photos
140
followers
103
following
799% complete
View this month »
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
A wonderful look at everything… a super collage.
October 2nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
A beautiful collage
October 2nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great collage Rob. It stimulates to go back to the Adelaide Art Gallery as I haven't been for a while.
October 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close