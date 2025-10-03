Previous
Adelaide City #10 by robz
Photo 2919

Adelaide City #10

A little collection of some of the very varied pieces in the Art Gallery - from classic Aussie artists through to very striking contemporary pieces. Curated in a very different way....
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A wonderful look at everything… a super collage.
October 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
A beautiful collage
October 2nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great collage Rob. It stimulates to go back to the Adelaide Art Gallery as I haven't been for a while.
October 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact