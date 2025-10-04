Previous
The Clare Valley - about 2 hours from Adelaide. by robz
The Clare Valley - about 2 hours from Adelaide.

Through grain and canola country to a wonderful wine growing area rich with history. Paying for a wine tasting experience lets you try their very best wines..those we could never afford to buy! Fabulous!
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana ace
Great collage with fabulous shots of your experience 🥂
October 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fabulous! When I went to Adelaide solo, I hired a car and drove around the Barossa Valley. Loved it, so pretty. My favourite winery was a teeny tiny one called Bethany Wines. Did the most amazing white port! Ahhh memories....
October 3rd, 2025  
Annie D ace
Ooooh I was just looking at Clare Valley wines online this afternoon - I am curious which ones they let you try that are expensive hahaha and what were they like?
October 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful times shared discovering…
October 3rd, 2025  
