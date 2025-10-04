Sign up
Photo 2920
The Clare Valley - about 2 hours from Adelaide.
Through grain and canola country to a wonderful wine growing area rich with history. Paying for a wine tasting experience lets you try their very best wines..those we could never afford to buy! Fabulous!
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
4
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3982
photos
140
followers
103
following
800% complete
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Diana
ace
Great collage with fabulous shots of your experience 🥂
October 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fabulous! When I went to Adelaide solo, I hired a car and drove around the Barossa Valley. Loved it, so pretty. My favourite winery was a teeny tiny one called Bethany Wines. Did the most amazing white port! Ahhh memories....
October 3rd, 2025
Annie D
ace
Ooooh I was just looking at Clare Valley wines online this afternoon - I am curious which ones they let you try that are expensive hahaha and what were they like?
October 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful times shared discovering…
October 3rd, 2025
