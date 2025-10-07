Terrible photo..

Last one from the wine regions. Maggie Beer is an Aussie cooking icon. Her TV series "The Cook and The Chef" was filmed at her family farm in The Barossa Valley. They offer a multicourse fixed menu for lunch. Our friend is a Home Ec teacher and it was the one thing she really wanted to do. This photo is a before image of her and Errol, along with a very bad phone photo of the menu. The meal was every bit as good as she had expected!!!! And it could all be GF (for me) or DF (for her). And, you could take a selfie in the kitchen used for the TV series! :)