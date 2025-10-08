Sign up
Previous
Photo 2923
Yorke Peninsula #1
A few hours drive from Adelaide - an area we had never explored. Lots of wheat!! And canola - which has spread to parts it's not meant to be. Our first close view of canola, in a beachside park!
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
8
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3985
photos
140
followers
103
following
800% complete
View this month »
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So pretty
October 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’ll take over…
October 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely yellow blooms!
October 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely colours
October 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely vibrant yellow.
October 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
canola does have fab yellows
October 7th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
October 7th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Nice yellow color.
October 7th, 2025
