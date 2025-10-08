Previous
Yorke Peninsula #1 by robz
Yorke Peninsula #1

A few hours drive from Adelaide - an area we had never explored. Lots of wheat!! And canola - which has spread to parts it's not meant to be. Our first close view of canola, in a beachside park!
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So pretty
October 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’ll take over…
October 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely yellow blooms!
October 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely colours
October 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely vibrant yellow.
October 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
canola does have fab yellows
October 7th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
October 7th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Nice yellow color.
October 7th, 2025  
