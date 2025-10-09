Previous
Edithburg on the Yorke Peninsular. by robz
Edithburg on the Yorke Peninsular.

Strolling back along the old jetty - lots of activity at the end. Fisheries officers checking catchs and waiting for an incoming fast boat. But also, seals!! Calmly sunbaking in and out of the water....
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Rob Z

Mags ace
Some nice captures! Love the seals.
October 8th, 2025  
