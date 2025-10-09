Sign up
Photo 2924
Edithburg on the Yorke Peninsular.
Strolling back along the old jetty - lots of activity at the end. Fisheries officers checking catchs and waiting for an incoming fast boat. But also, seals!! Calmly sunbaking in and out of the water....
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
ace
Some nice captures! Love the seals.
October 8th, 2025
