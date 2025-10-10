Previous
It's all about the POV... by robz
The people living in this house have a fabulous view of the ocean. The people standing on the beach look back to see this fine example of South Australia's alternate energy program. In reality those wind turbines are several km away from the house.
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Zilli~ ace
…. indeed, shift POV, shift perception
October 9th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 9th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great cintrast in all kinds of ways.
October 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting silhouettes on a modern day skyline.
October 9th, 2025  
