Previous
Photo 2925
It's all about the POV...
The people living in this house have a fabulous view of the ocean. The people standing on the beach look back to see this fine example of South Australia's alternate energy program. In reality those wind turbines are several km away from the house.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
4
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3987
photos
140
followers
103
following
801% complete
View this month »
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
…. indeed, shift POV, shift perception
October 9th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 9th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great cintrast in all kinds of ways.
October 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting silhouettes on a modern day skyline.
October 9th, 2025
