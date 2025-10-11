Previous
Our first stop in Dhilba-Guuranda-Innes N.P. by robz
Our first stop in Dhilba-Guuranda-Innes N.P.

At the foot of Yorke Pen in SA. Lots of points of interest. This was our first stop - mind boggling! And only 2 other people - calmly fishing on the jetty....
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....


Call me Joe
Gorgeous view ⭐️👌❤️
October 10th, 2025  
Shirley
Lovely views
October 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
what a stunning jetty , love the sea colour too
October 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
October 10th, 2025  
