Previous
Photo 2926
Our first stop in Dhilba-Guuranda-Innes N.P.
At the foot of Yorke Pen in SA. Lots of points of interest. This was our first stop - mind boggling! And only 2 other people - calmly fishing on the jetty....
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
4
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3988
photos
140
followers
103
following
801% complete
View this month »
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
Gorgeous view ⭐️👌❤️
October 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely views
October 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a stunning jetty , love the sea colour too
October 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
October 10th, 2025
