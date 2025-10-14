Sign up
Previous
Photo 2929
3D metallic sculpture
Many of these are located throughout the NP. So very wonderfully made by indigenous artists. They are formed from multiple parallel sheets of metal carefully cut out to create the overall form.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
6
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3991
photos
140
followers
103
following
802% complete
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking piece.
October 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! It really is special. Beautiful view in the background also.
October 13th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous
October 13th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Interesting piece
October 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
How interesting!
October 13th, 2025
