3D metallic sculpture by robz
Photo 2929

3D metallic sculpture

Many of these are located throughout the NP. So very wonderfully made by indigenous artists. They are formed from multiple parallel sheets of metal carefully cut out to create the overall form.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Rob Z

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking piece.
October 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! It really is special. Beautiful view in the background also.
October 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous
October 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Interesting piece
October 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
How interesting!
October 13th, 2025  
