Previous
Photo 2930
A fascinating snapshot of an early settlement.
Within the NP, on the shore of a feshwater lake, lies Inneston - the remains of the original township which relied on the Gypsum deposits. The community had everything - even a tennis court and cricket ground!
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
5
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3992
photos
140
followers
103
following
802% complete
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
26th September 2025 11:34am
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
The gypsum has left its mark.
October 14th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks good Rob
October 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great collage😊👍
October 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How interesting
October 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Rich in history. Great collage.
October 14th, 2025
