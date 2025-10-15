Previous
A fascinating snapshot of an early settlement. by robz
Photo 2930

A fascinating snapshot of an early settlement.

Within the NP, on the shore of a feshwater lake, lies Inneston - the remains of the original township which relied on the Gypsum deposits. The community had everything - even a tennis court and cricket ground!
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The gypsum has left its mark.
October 14th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks good Rob
October 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great collage😊👍
October 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How interesting
October 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Rich in history. Great collage.
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact