Previous
The old school. by robz
Photo 2931

The old school.

Having a whole pre-depression era village inside a NP is not common. It adds a lot of interest. This was the school. Many of the buildings are being stabilised and then opened to the public. You can rent a restored cottage.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
You're right. It is very interesting.
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact