Errol had to see what the lever did! by robz
Photo 2932

Errol had to see what the lever did!

Hard to tell - but maybe something to do with the air flow to the oven in the old bakery. The oven looked like it might even still work...
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
803% complete

Diana ace
Typical male, what a great shot of these old installations.
October 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Great image of the old bakery. I probably would have pulled the lever too @ludwigsdiana hahaha
October 17th, 2025  
