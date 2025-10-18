Previous
Another interesting aspect of the Innis NP by robz
Another interesting aspect of the Innis NP

The rugged coastline has a long history of wrecking ships. The stories tied up with this history are fascinating. The last couple of lines in this story were a super glimpse into life at that time....
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
