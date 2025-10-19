Sign up
Previous
Photo 2934
After the rough weather - erosion.
So much sand was lost from the beaches of the NP that the remains of one of the old shipwrecks had been exposed at the base of the cliffs.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
7
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3996
photos
141
followers
103
following
803% complete
View this month »
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh how interesting!
October 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
October 18th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Humm, not so great!
October 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super pov to see the waves
October 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to see.
October 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
is the erosion something that is occurring all the time or just a "one off "
October 18th, 2025
