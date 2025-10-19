Previous
After the rough weather - erosion. by robz
Photo 2934

After the rough weather - erosion.

So much sand was lost from the beaches of the NP that the remains of one of the old shipwrecks had been exposed at the base of the cliffs.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh how interesting!
October 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
October 18th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Humm, not so great!
October 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super pov to see the waves
October 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see.
October 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 18th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
is the erosion something that is occurring all the time or just a "one off "
October 18th, 2025  
