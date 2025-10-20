Previous
Leaving Yorke Peninsula.. by robz
Photo 2935

Leaving Yorke Peninsula..

A local told us it was the greenest it's been for 20 years! Great swathes of green wheat paddocks - right down to the ocean, for miles and miles.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Rob Z

Beverley ace
Beautiful to see… super photo
October 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks very surreal , very artistic
October 19th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
great trio of layers, Its Green!
October 19th, 2025  
