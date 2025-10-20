Sign up
Previous
Photo 2935
Leaving Yorke Peninsula..
A local told us it was the greenest it's been for 20 years! Great swathes of green wheat paddocks - right down to the ocean, for miles and miles.
20th October 2025
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3997
photos
141
followers
103
following
804% complete
View this month »
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see… super photo
October 19th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks very surreal , very artistic
October 19th, 2025
Linda Godwin
great trio of layers, Its Green!
October 19th, 2025
