Such a different lifestyle.... by robz
Such a different lifestyle....

Miles of nothing but green or yellow or gold paddocks, the sea at the end of your yard, and a huge, isolated hive of activity for the export of your produce...
21st October 2025

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Phil Howcroft
beautiful , I like the trees separating the paddocks from the sea
October 20th, 2025  
Suzanne
The last time I was over that way and through the Western District of Victoria, I noticed all the fences disappearing to make way for broader scale farming!

Are you coming into Vic?
October 20th, 2025  
Mags
A lovely sprawling view!
October 20th, 2025  
KV
What a gorgeous place and very cool edit… knowing you this could have been done via one of the shooting modes on your camera.
October 20th, 2025  
Shirley
A lovely scene
October 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
So peaceful
October 20th, 2025  
