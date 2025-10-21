Sign up
Previous
Photo 2936
Such a different lifestyle....
Miles of nothing but green or yellow or gold paddocks, the sea at the end of your yard, and a huge, isolated hive of activity for the export of your produce...
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful , I like the trees separating the paddocks from the sea
October 20th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
The last time I was over that way and through the Western District of Victoria, I noticed all the fences disappearing to make way for broader scale farming!
Are you coming into Vic?
October 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely sprawling view!
October 20th, 2025
KV
ace
What a gorgeous place and very cool edit… knowing you this could have been done via one of the shooting modes on your camera.
October 20th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely scene
October 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So peaceful
October 20th, 2025
