Photo 2937
In the middle of the green wheat and yellow canola...
And, pretty much in the middle of nothing else, a huge storage and export hub!
22nd October 2025
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
804% complete
2937
Susan Wakely
ace
So large and industrial.
October 21st, 2025
Linda Godwin
Very unusual and quite a sight
October 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! Huge place!
October 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, these make a very striking set of images
October 21st, 2025
