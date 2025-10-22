Previous
In the middle of the green wheat and yellow canola... by robz
In the middle of the green wheat and yellow canola...

And, pretty much in the middle of nothing else, a huge storage and export hub!
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
So large and industrial.
October 21st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Very unusual and quite a sight
October 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Huge place!
October 21st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, these make a very striking set of images
October 21st, 2025  
