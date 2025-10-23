Previous
Another jetty - but not in the middle of nowhere.. by robz
Another jetty - but not in the middle of nowhere..

On the beach - 10 mins from Adelaide CBD. Not used for anything but walking along. Adelaide is truly a lovely city...
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
October 22nd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A lovely walkway with a view
October 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful view of the pier!
October 22nd, 2025  
