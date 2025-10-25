Previous
Next
Catching up - please zoom by... by robz
Photo 2940

Catching up - please zoom by...

It took a while for the old brain to catch up - over here the sun goes down over the ocean!! Tricky to figure out what direction you're heading when you've lived your whole life with the sun rising over the ocean...
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact