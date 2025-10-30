Previous
Spring on the block #3 A walk to catch up....
Spring on the block #3 A walk to catch up....

A donkey orchid. - named for his donkey like ears. We get large and small versions of these - but unfortunately, not he purple variety. Also a firm favourite. :)
30th October 2025

Rob Z

this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project
