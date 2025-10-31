Sign up
Photo 2946
Spring on the block #4 A walk to catch up....
A nodding flax lilly - gorgeous and very tough. These grow in any small crevices on the granite rocks.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
2
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4011
photos
141
followers
103
following
807% complete
View this month »
Linda Godwin
Sweet little wild flower!
November 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
November 1st, 2025
