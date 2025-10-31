Previous
Spring on the block #4 A walk to catch up.... by robz
Photo 2946

Spring on the block #4 A walk to catch up....

A nodding flax lilly - gorgeous and very tough. These grow in any small crevices on the granite rocks.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Linda Godwin
Sweet little wild flower!
November 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely!
November 1st, 2025  
