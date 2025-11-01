Previous
Spring on the block #5 A walk to catch up.... by robz
Photo 2947

Spring on the block #5 A walk to catch up....

Rock orchids - enjoying life on a rather large rock boulder.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
807% complete

Zilli~ ace
Delightful sight, now that it’s gloomy fall weather up here!
November 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
November 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
You are very blessed to have all these orchids around you.
November 1st, 2025  
