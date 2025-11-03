Previous
Spring on the block #7 A walk to catch up... by robz
Spring on the block #7 A walk to catch up...

The cutest, tiniest little flower - about 1 cm across, on a long stalk from some sort of unknown, native succulent. Growing in a very hot spot on a rock
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
807% complete

Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
November 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a sweet little flower.
November 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty little flower.
November 1st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
November 1st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful capture and detail
November 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love pop of colour
November 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely little pink bloom.
November 1st, 2025  
