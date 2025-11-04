Previous
A miniature forest of "tall" sundews.... by robz
A miniature forest of "tall" sundews....

Tall being a strange description as the actual height of one of these plants, with its flowers, is only a couple of inches. They are carnivorous with sticky tips to catch and digest insects.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Rob Z

*lynn ace
interesting shots and information ... I really like the close-up shot showing the tips
November 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Top right is my favourite with the fabulous droplets.
November 2nd, 2025  
