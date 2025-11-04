Sign up
Previous
Photo 2950
A miniature forest of "tall" sundews....
Tall being a strange description as the actual height of one of these plants, with its flowers, is only a couple of inches. They are carnivorous with sticky tips to catch and digest insects.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
4012
photos
141
followers
103
following
808% complete
*lynn
ace
interesting shots and information ... I really like the close-up shot showing the tips
November 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Top right is my favourite with the fabulous droplets.
November 2nd, 2025
