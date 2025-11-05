Previous
A single Flannel Flower... by robz
Photo 2951

A single Flannel Flower...

Gorgeous individually and just wonderful in mass displays on the rocks..
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
How lovely and interesting!
November 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
How beautiful, I do love flannel flowers
November 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely with its neat colors
November 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little flower.
November 3rd, 2025  
