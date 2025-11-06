Previous
So many amazing Bridal Daisies this year... by robz
So many amazing Bridal Daisies this year...

Huge bushes, taller than a man, covered in white daisies. Last year we had none! The winter rain has produced great results.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Rob Z

